The crash happened on the A57 in Sheffield - at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road

A man has died after his scooter was involved in a crash with a van in Sheffield.

The collision, involving a yellow Mercedes van and a black Lambretta scooter happened on the A57 Manchester Road on Friday afternoon.

The rider of the scooter, a 66-year-old local man, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

