Image copyright Barnsley Council Image caption The library has transparent glass exterior to light up the new square

The first new building of the Glass Works development in the centre of Barnsley has opened.

The library at the Lightbox also provides new community space and has been described by Barnsley Council as the town's "new cornerstone".

The building's glass exterior is designed to illuminate a new town square as part of the £180m regeneration due to completed in 2021.

The scheme is to include shops, a cinema, bowling alley and a new market.

The library building also features a sanctuary room for people with autism, virtual reality kits for gaming and an events space.

Image copyright Barnsley Council Image caption The building also has a range of digital services and devices

The development's Glass Works name reflects the town's glass manufacturing heritage, the council said.

The authority previously said the investment would create economic growth and provide about 800 jobs in retail, leisure and the construction industry.

Image copyright Barnsley Council Image caption The library has facilities to to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and maths

