Dormant Sheffield studio making music again
A recording studio that has been unused for a decade has reopened after a "shoestring" refurbishment.
Sadacca Studios, on the Wicker, in Sheffield, is now a community music space and arts venue.
Based in the former Bob Marley studio it has been equipped by Musical Works, a not-for-profit organisation.
Studio manager Chris Morris said: "This sort of space is much needed, it's open to everybody."
The studio is based at the Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association.
"We are reminding our students that music is a physical activity, as a lot of younger people think it's all digital and online," he said.
The studios has been brought back into use by volunteers and using mainly donated equipment.
"It has been done on a shoestring," Mr Morris said.
Made in Sheffield - a selection
- ABC
- Arctic Monkeys
- Heaven 17
- Human League
- Joe Cocker
- Pulp
- Richard Hawley
Sheffield was "blessed with a reputation for producing culturally significant bands" but it needed a place for people in the music scene to meet, Mr Morris added.
He is a music producer who had previously played with local band the Longpigs, alongside Sheffield musician Richard Hawley.
Several groups, including one from the Refugee Council, are already using the studio complex.
