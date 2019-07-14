Image copyright Barnsley Women's FC Image caption The plans have been lodged with Barnsley Council

Barnsley Women's FC has submitted plans for a £5m purpose-built stadium that it believes would be the first solely for women's football.

The club wants to create a £5m arena off Broadway in the town, funded by grants and individual investors.

Steve Maddock, the club's chief executive, said: "It's pretty exciting. I don't know any other development for a women's stadium in the UK."

The club was formed in 1982 and plays in the fourth tier of the game.

Mr Maddock said: "We've always piggy-backed on the men but this new ground would have a 2,500 capacity, double-tier stand.

"We want to be able to make our own way."

The arena would be designed with female-friendly changing and toilet facilities and would also be used for girls' football and community events.

"We are aiming to get into the top 20 teams in the country and need two promotions to get into the Women's Championship," said Mr Maddock.

"Getting a stadium of our own would help to bring attention, support and sponsorship."

If the planning application is granted by Barnsley Council, it is hoped the ground could be completed by the end of next year.

