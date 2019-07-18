Image copyright Sheffield City Region Image caption Mayor Dan Jarvis said the offer would "revolutionise rail travel for our communities"

The mayor of the Sheffield City Region has proposed a train station serving Doncaster Sheffield Airport as part of new rail plans for the area.

Dan Jarvis said proposals include the East Coast Main Line airport link and an extension to the tram network.

Other plans feature a new station in the Dearne Valley, on the Northern Powerhouse Rail network.

Mr Jarvis said the offer would "revolutionise rail travel for our communities" and "work for everyone".

He said the Integrated Rail Plan aimed to better connect high-speed and conventional rail networks and solve problems with the current transport system, which was "not fit for the 21st Century".

Mr Jarvis said there were too many people reliant on cars.

He said the new transport proposals tied together large-scale projects such as HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Tim Wood, Northern Powerhouse Rail Director at Transport for the North, said: "As part of the multibillion-pound Northern Powerhouse Rail programme, we want to deliver a step change in rail services...

"The result will be more seats, on new, faster trains, direct to more locations across the North and beyond.

"But if we're to genuinely transform the experience for passengers, we need to ensure that all the proposed rail and road investments work together. We welcome Mayor Dan Jarvis' work with local partners to set out a coherent plan for their region that incorporates local, regional and national infrastructure priorities."

