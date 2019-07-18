Image copyright LDRS Image caption UKIP had been the largest opposition party on Rotherham council

Rotherham's 12 UKIP councillors have left the party en masse and joined the Brexit Party.

Group leader councillor Allen Cowles confirmed the switch, which follows another UKIP member's decision to leave and sit as an independent.

UKIP had been the largest opposition party on the Labour-controlled authority.

Mr Cowles said they would talk more about the move early next week.

"We are going to make a statement early next week and hope by Tuesday the press release will have been cleared," he said. "We will do our best to answer questions."

The move has been confirmed in council papers released ahead of the meeting next week.

The mass departure comes after former UKIP councillor Peter Short decided to become an independent member, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It has already attracted social media commentary, with council leader Chris Read using Twitter to say he was looking forward to learning more about decision.

Next week's council agenda confirms that all Rotherham's remaining UKIP councillors have re-branded to the Brexit Party. I look forward to hearing more about this principled decision. https://t.co/Fpv65MixIj — Chris Read (@christophe_read) July 16, 2019

Rotherham's sole Lib Dem councillor, Dr Adam Carter, was critical of the move.

He said: "This is a case of same song, different chorus. They achieved nothing as UKIP councillors, often voting the same way as Labour. And they'll achieve nothing as the Brexit Party. It's time for a real opposition, and only the Liberal Democrats can provide it."

Mr Short left UKIP to sit as an independent member in Rotherham last month.

All 63 seats on the council will be up for election next May.