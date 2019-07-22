Image caption The 21-year-old victim was found with stab wounds in Piper Crescent

A murder inquiry is under way after a man was stabbed to death.

The 21-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to the chest in Piper Crescent in Sheffield at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.

Police said the man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Det Ch Insp Jade Brice said a cordon remains in place at the scene on Monday and officers are continuing to investigate.