Sheffield murder probe after man stabbed to death
- 22 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder inquiry is under way after a man was stabbed to death.
The 21-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to the chest in Piper Crescent in Sheffield at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.
Police said the man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Det Ch Insp Jade Brice said a cordon remains in place at the scene on Monday and officers are continuing to investigate.