Image copyright Geograph/Richard Vince Image caption Drivers will now work normally in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and part of the Derbyshire Dales

Two planned strikes by hundreds of bus drivers in South Yorkshire have been called off after a new pay offer.

About 900 drivers were due to stage walkouts on 27 July and 3 August.

But Unite said the strikes had been suspended and after further talks with management the drivers would now vote on "an improved offer" on 30 July.

First South Yorkshire said planned strikes in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and part of the Derbyshire Dales had been cancelled.

Phil Brown, of Unite, said the union had recommended its members accepted the new package.

