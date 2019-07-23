A woman is seriously ill in hospital after a caravan hit her when it broke free from the car that was towing it.

The 69-year-old pedestrian is described as being in a life-threatening condition after the crash in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say the caravan was being pulled by a white Toyota Avensis before it became "disconnected" in Carson Mount, at 14:20 BST on Monday.

The force has made an appeal for witnesses of the crash to contact them.

