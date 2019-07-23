Image caption The 21-year-old victim was found with stab wounds in Piper Crescent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found with stab wounds to the chest on Piper Crescent at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

South Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old man who had been arrested remained in custody.

