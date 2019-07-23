Image caption Jared O'Mara has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018

The communications manager of Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara has resigned amid a flurry of angry tweets published on the MP's Twitter account.

In a thread, it appears that Gareth Arnold, a member of Mr O'Mara's constituency staff, accused him of showing "inexcusable contempt" for constituents.

"Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with," Mr Arnold posted from Mr O'Mara's account.

The BBC has asked Mr O'Mara to comment.

The Twitter thread continued: "Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you. You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of."

The thread told the MP to "call a byelection" and told Mr O'Mara to consider the Twitter posts as his "resignation".

Mr O'Mara, 37, quit the Labour party in July 2018 after being suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.

His victory against former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in the Sheffield Hallam seat was one of the shocks of the 2017 general election.

