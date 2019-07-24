Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw was found with stab wounds on Piper Crescent in Sheffield

A man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named by police as Lewis Bagshaw.

The 21-year-old was found with stab wounds to the chest on Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.