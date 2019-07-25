Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered near Station Road, in the Deepcar area of Sheffield

A body has been found in an area of Sheffield sparking a police inquiry.

The death is being treated as suspicious by South Yorkshire Police, who said the investigation was in its "very early stages".

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday after the victim was discovered near Station Road in Deepcar.

No details have been released about the victim and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continued.