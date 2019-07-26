Deepcar murder probe: Dead man named as Nadeem Qureshi
- 26 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man whose death triggered a murder inquiry has been named by police.
Nadeem Qureshi, 40, from Manchester, was found with multiple injuries on Station Road in Deepcar, Sheffield, at 19:15 BST on Wednesday.
South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 30 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remained in custody.
Det Ch Insp James Axe said a cordon was still in place on Station Road and said inquiries were "developing at pace".