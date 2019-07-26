Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Nadeem Qureshi

A man whose death triggered a murder inquiry has been named by police.

Nadeem Qureshi, 40, from Manchester, was found with multiple injuries on Station Road in Deepcar, Sheffield, at 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 30 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remained in custody.

Det Ch Insp James Axe said a cordon was still in place on Station Road and said inquiries were "developing at pace".