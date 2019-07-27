Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw suffered a stab wound to the heart

A 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man have appeared in court charged with murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Scott Lee Winter appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of murdering 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw.

Mr Bagshaw was found with a stab wound to his chest in Piper Crescent in the Southey area of Sheffield on 21 July.

He was taken to hospital where he died later that evening.

Det Ch Insp Jade Brice said: "There still remains much work to do following these charges which will include further arrests and searches over the coming days and weeks."

A 24-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.

Mr Winter, of Southey Avenue, Sheffield, and the boy were remanded into custody and youth detention to appear at the city's crown court on 30 July.

