Waist-length beard shaved off for charity

Image copyright Michael Legge Image caption Michael Legge (before and after the shave) said the beard became 'like having a sleeping bag on your face'

A man who spent nine years growing a beard that measured down to his waist has had it shaved off for charity.

Michael Legge, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said his beard eventually became like "having a sleeping bag on your face".

It comes weeks after he was placed seventh in the World Beard and Moustache competition in Antwerp in the "full natural over 30cm" category.

He said it was "a shock for my children who've never seen me clean shaven".

Mr Legge's facial hair - once dubbed "Yorkshire's greatest beard" - also previously won him the title of British Beard Champion.

Mr Legge, 33, who works for the gas company BOC in Rotherham, said his bosses had offered to double whatever cash he raised for Prostate Cancer UK.

He has raised £1,525 of his £500 fundraising target.

He also said the recent hot weather had made him determined to get the beard off.

"With the recent crazy hot weather I thought, 'that's it'," he said.

He said he started growing the beard nine years ago as part of a New Year's resolution with friends not to shave.

"But gradually one dropped out, and then another, and so on".

"A few months ago I decided to have it shaved off, but in the recent heat it's been like having a sleeping bag on your face.

He said his nine-year-old daughter Hannah and seven-year-old son George had never seen him without a beard.

"It was a bit of a shock, they were shocked," he said.

