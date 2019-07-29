Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw suffered a stab wound to the chest

A further man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Sheffield.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after he was found with a stab wound to his chest on Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city, at about 22:15 BST on 21 July.

A 21-year-old, from Sheffield, has been detained and remains in custody.

Two other people, a 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man, have been charged with murdering Mr Bagshaw.

Scott Lee Winter, of Southey Avenue, Sheffield, and the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, are both remanded in custody and youth detention until 30 July when they are due to appear before the city's crown court.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.