Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw suffered a stab wound to the chest

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Sheffield has been released on bail.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after he was found with a stab wound to his chest on Piper Crescent, in the Southey area, at about 22:15 BST on 21 July.

The 21-year-old suspect was bailed after being detained on Monday, said South Yorkshire Police.

A 16-year-old boy and a man, 39, have been charged with murdering Mr Bagshaw.

Scott Lee Winter, of Southey Avenue, Sheffield, and the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, are due to appear later before the city's crown court.

