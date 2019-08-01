Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Liam Stewart insists he was acting in self-defence

A football fan has told a court that a police officer attempted to "goad" him before punching him in the face repeatedly.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, is accused of punching Chesterfield supporter Louis McAndrew, 18, in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on 8 August 2017.

Mr McAndrew told Leeds Crown Court he was grabbed by the throat during the alleged attack and "couldn't breathe".

PC Stewart, of Barnsley, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jurors previously heard how the incident took place near Hillsborough Corner before Sheffield Wednesday's home match against Chesterfield.

Lawyers representing PC Stewart will argue that he was acting in self-defence and will allege that the fan had been a member of a group "commonly referred to as football hooligans", the court heard.

Mr McAndrew told jurors that he and some fellow away fans had been to several pubs prior to arriving at the Hillsborough Tap, which is within walking distance to Hillsborough Stadium.

The witness said he and his friends were asked to leave as they were away fans and were approached by a group of officers outside.

The fan said he and his friends were served with section 35 notices preventing them from attending the match and meaning they had to leave the area within 15 minutes.

He told the court he felt "frustrated and shocked", adding: "I was a true fan and that we were not there to cause trouble."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Chesterfield fans were drinking in the Hillsborough Tap when police were called

Asked what impression he got of the officers, the witness said: "That they were confrontational, that they were trying to goad us and wanted to prompt a reaction."

Mr McAndrew told jurors that the defendant then started to encroach on his space, pushing him against shop shutters and putting his hand on his throat.

"I felt a punch to my face and that was it, I blanked out," he said.

It was put to Mr McAndrew by Adam Birkby, defending, that he was an "active football hooligan" who had previously behaved in an "aggressive and antisocial manner".

The witness denied this, but acknowledged that he had been given a three-year football banning order in 2018.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.