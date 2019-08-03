Image copyright Google Image caption The 89-year-old women was hit by a car on Shiregreen Lane in the Wincobank area of Sheffield

A pedestrian hit by a car in Sheffield has died in hospital, South Yorkshire Police have said.

The 89-year-old woman was hit by a Mercedes A160 on Shiregreen Lane, in the Wincobank area of the city, on Wednesday morning.

She was taken to hospital with extensive injuries but died on Friday, the force said.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police said the the car continued along the road after the crash and hit a parked car on Jenkin Road.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything, or captured what happened on dashcam, to get in touch.