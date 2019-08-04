Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Celia Jackson's family said they were "truly shell-shocked" by her death

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Sheffield has been named by police.

Celia Jackson, 89, was hit by a Mercedes A160 on Shiregreen Lane, in Wincobank, on Wednesday morning.

She was taken to hospital with extensive injuries and died on Friday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released under investigation.

Following the collision, police said the 54-year-old man continued along the road and hit a parked car on Jenkin Road.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything, or captured what happened on dashcam, to get in touch.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.