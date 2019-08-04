A woman who was hit by a caravan, which had come away from the car towing it, has died in hospital.

The crash happened on 22 July on Carson Mount in Gleadless, Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 69-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday, the force said.

Officers said the caravan was being pulled by a white Toyota Avensis before it became disconnected. They have made a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.