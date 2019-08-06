Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw suffered a stab wound to the chest

A fourth suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds to his chest on Piper Cresecent, Sheffield, on 21 July.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Two suspects have already been charged with Mr Bagshaw's murder and are next due in court on 25 September.

They are:

Scott Lee Winter, 39, of Southney Avenue, Sheffield

A 16-year-old who cannot be named because of his age

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed, police said.

Another man, aged 24, who was being held on suspicion of assault, has been released under investigation.