PC Liam Stewart insists he was acting in self-defence

A police officer had "no excuse" for hitting a football fan before a match, a court has heard.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, is accused of punching Louis McAndrew, 18, in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on 8 August 2017.

Leeds Crown Court heard he pushed the Chesterfield supporter up against shop shutters and punching him three times.

PC Stewart, of Hoyland, Barnsley, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr McAndrew previously told jurors the South Yorkshire Police officer had grabbed him by the throat and he was struggling to breathe.

He also said his nose had been broken in the incident before Chesterfield's away match against Sheffield Wednesday.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Ian Brook said PC Stewart's behaviour amounted to "totally improper police conduct".

"PC Stewart had no excuse at all to use that amount of force against this young man," he said.

The Chesterfield fans were drinking in the Hillsborough Tap when police were called

Mr Brook also told jurors the defence's argument that the officer had acted in self-defence was false.

He told the court how PC Stewart said Mr McAndrew had been "goading" people inside the Hillsborough Tap pub, which is for home fans, prior to the notice being given and said he had been looking for a fight.

But Mr Brook said: "We say that it is most unlikely that he has done that - we would say inherently improbable."

Adam Birkby, defending, cited previous instances where Mr McAndrew had been "in the vicinity" of flares being set off at matches and arguments between fans.

He told jurors Mr McAndrew had been given a three-year football banning order in March last year.

Mr Birkby said before being hit in the face, he had started to take off his coat "in preparation for a fight" with PC Stewart and "dipped his shoulder in order to pull a punch".

He added: "Is it any wonder that PC Stewart's initial reaction was 'I've got to use force here'?"

The police officer had demonstrated "respect and restraint" throughout his career and had not been subject to a complaint over the use of force before the incident, he said.

The trial continues.

