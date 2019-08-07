Image copyright PA Media Image caption South Yorkshire Police's Liam Stewart was cleared of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

A police officer has been cleared of assaulting a teenage football fan.

PC Liam Stewart punched Chesterfield supporter Louis McAndrew near Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground on 8 August 2017, Leeds Crown Court heard.

PC Stewart, 33, of Hoyland, Barnsley, was accused of pushing 18-year-old Mr McAndrew against the shutters of a shop and hitting him three times.

The trial heard the officer acted in self-defence fearing he was about to be struck by the teenager.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

As an away fan Mr McAndrew had been asked to leave the Hillsborough Tap pub and PC Stewart later issued him a section 35 order to leave the area.

He said Mr McAndrew started to take off his coat as if preparing for a fight and dipped his shoulder in preparation for a punch.

Adam Birkby, defending, said: "Is it any wonder that PC Stewart's initial reaction was, 'I've got to use force here'?"

PC Stewart had demonstrated "respect and restraint" throughout his career and had not been subject to a complaint over the use of force before, the court heard.

The teenager was asked by Mr Birkby if he was an "active football hooligan".

Mr McAndrew denied this but acknowledged he was banned from attending games until 2021.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.