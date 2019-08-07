Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car in Doncaster

  • 7 August 2019
Printing Office St towards Priory Place Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the car was leaving Printing Office Street in the direction of Priory Place

A 78-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Doncaster town centre.

The woman was hit by a black Range Rover at about 10:15 BST as it was leaving Printing Office Street, South Yorkshire Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she later died, the force said.

The car driver, a 34-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

