Image caption Bikers provided an escort for the teenagers' funeral in Sheffield

Hundreds of bikers have led the cortege ahead of the funeral of two brothers who died following an incident at a house in Sheffield.

A service to remember Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, was held at Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday.

Some 300 motorbikes led the hearse into the grounds along with two Lamborghini sports cars.

The boys' mother Sarah Barrass will go on trial alongside Brandon Machin. Both are charged with murdering the boys.

The family said both boys had an interest in bikes and cars.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in the Shiregreen area in May.

Image caption Sports cars and motorbikes were part of the funeral cortege for the two boys in Sheffield

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.

Sarah Barrass, 34, and Brandon Machin, 38, are in custody and neither was at the funeral service.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The boys had an interest in motorbikes and cars and an escort was provided for their funeral

Friends and family gave emotional tributes to the brothers.

Matthew Saunders said: "I hope they're smiling in the sunshine. I hope they're always together. I hope they're full of love together."

Mr Saunders said they were all "trying to make sense out of something that will never make sense".

Danielle Baines told the mourners: "Words can't describe how proud I am of these two boys. They were happy, funny, bright boys.

"More importantly, they were caring and polite."

She said she would remember the "joy and happy times they brought to our lives".

The coffins were brought into the chapel to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud and the service - which was conducted by the crematorium's vicar, Lisa Scott - also featured Wiz Khalifa's See You Again and Happier, by Marshmello.

