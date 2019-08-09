Gary Dean death: Scott and Carol Dawson guilty of murder
A mother and son have been convicted of murdering a man following a long-running feud over access to a piece of land.
Carol Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, and Scott Dawson, 41, Allots Court, Barnsley, "brutally" attacked Gary Dean with an air rifle, rocks and branches on 6 September.
Mr Dean, 48, was found dead next to the Trans Pennine cycle and footpath, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The pair will be sentenced on Monday.
During the five-week trial it was revealed Mr Dean was discovered in a ditch near Silkstone Common when a member of the public heard his mobile phone ringing.
The jury was told Mr Dean had been involved in a dispute about access to land owned by the accused.
The Dawsons claimed Mr Dean, of Moorend House, Moorend Lane, had set back their plans to make money on a piece of land which had cost £300,000.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.