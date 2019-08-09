Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The mother and son had carried out a "brutal" attack on Gary Dean

A mother and son have been convicted of murdering a man following a long-running feud over access to a piece of land.

Carol Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, and Scott Dawson, 41, Allots Court, Barnsley, "brutally" attacked Gary Dean with an air rifle, rocks and branches on 6 September.

Mr Dean, 48, was found dead next to the Trans Pennine cycle and footpath, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The pair will be sentenced on Monday.

During the five-week trial it was revealed Mr Dean was discovered in a ditch near Silkstone Common when a member of the public heard his mobile phone ringing.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Dean was found dead on farmland near his home in September

The jury was told Mr Dean had been involved in a dispute about access to land owned by the accused.

The Dawsons claimed Mr Dean, of Moorend House, Moorend Lane, had set back their plans to make money on a piece of land which had cost £300,000.

