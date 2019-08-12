Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Carol and Scott Dawson carried out a brutal attack on Gary Dean, prosecutors said

A mother and son who murdered a runner in a dispute over the use of a footpath have been jailed for life.

Carol Dawson, 72, and Scott Dawson, 41, targeted Gary Dean because he used a route across their land to go running, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

His body was found in a ditch near his home in Barnsley in September 2018. He had been shot in the back with an air rifle and beaten with rocks.

Judge Jeremy Richardson told them they "fed off the venom within each other".

Sentencing the son to a minimum of 31 years and the mother to at least 26 years, he said it was "a toxic mixture [that] led to murder".

The judge said the pair had carried out the killing in a "wicked and cruel" fashion.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Gary Dean was found dead on farmland near his home

During a five-week trial, jurors heard the Dawsons, both from Barnsley, had pursued a vendetta against Mr Dean, who regularly used the route across their land, prompting a long-running and bitter feud.

Mr Dean attempted to escape by crawling along a ditch during the attack on 6 September, the court heard.

Scott Dawson, of Allotts Court, and Carol Dawson, of Stonewood Grove, had intended to dispose of his body by using a digger but were prevented from doing so when Mr Dean's remains were discovered by a walker.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.