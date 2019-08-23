Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Daouda Sy pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon

A man has been jailed for 12 years for attacking a man with a machete outside a branch of McDonald's.

Daouda Sy, 21, was high on Spice when he carried out the random attack in Sheffield city centre, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Sy shouted that the 47-year-old victim "did not believe in God" before hitting him on the head with the curved 18in (46cm) blade.

He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting wounding with intent.

Sy, of Wensley Street, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon during the incident, which took place on the city's High Street on 31 January.

'Kill you all'

The CPS said the victim, who had been bleeding from the head wound, ran into a nearby branch of McDonald's fearing for his life.

Sy followed him inside and shouted again, "If you don't believe in God… I'll kill you all."

Customers and staff inside the branch believed they were witnessing some sort of terrorist attack, the CPS said, with one witness saying they thought they were "going to die in a massacre".

Image copyright James Martin Image caption Daouda Sy was high on Spice when he carried out the attack, prosecutors said

Jonathan Sharp, of the CPS, said: "Daouda Sy was a regular user of the street drug Spice and was well aware of the effect it had on him, having already been prosecuted for brandishing an axe whilst under its influence in March 2018.

"This was an entirely unprovoked and vicious attack, and it is only by great good fortune that the consequences were not more serious still."

