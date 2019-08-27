Image copyright Google Maps Image caption South Yorkshire Police said up to 20 people at an event in High Melton, Doncaster, were taken to hospital

Up to 20 people were taken to hospital after eating food suspected of being spiked with cannabis at a bank holiday event.

South Yorkshire Police said the group of men and women fell ill at the rally in High Melton, Doncaster.

They were admitted to hospital at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

A 48-year-old woman from County Durham has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The people admitted to hospital, who came from across the country, have now been discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

