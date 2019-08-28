Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jack Ritchie took his own life seven years after he began gambling at school

An inquest into the death of a gambling addict will not examine state regulation of betting, a coroner ruled.

Jack Ritchie, 24, from Sheffield, took his own life on 22 November 2017.

His family had argued a failure by the UK authorities to treat gambling problems contributed to his death.

But Coroner Chris Dorries said government regulations were "effectively a political matter" but agreed to consider the state's provision of medical services.

During a pre-inquest review in Sheffield on Wednesday, Mr Dorries said the guidelines, including those covering fixed odds betting terminals, were "too wide" and the question of the "protection" offered by gambling regulation was beyond the scope of the inquest into Mr Ritchie's death.

"However, what I do find compelling is the argument that the provision of medical or psychiatric services to Mr Ritchie at a time when he arguably could/should have been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder was insufficient," he said.

Image caption Liz and Charles Ritchie believe the government should be held to account for their son's death

Whether Mr Ritchie "received little or no effective support from state services to prevent his gambling addiction" will be a matter for the full inquest, the coroner said.

"But the evidence available thus far tends to support this contention," he said.

Mr Dorries said he was "deeply cautious of the inquest appearing to become involved in the political aspects of safeguarding potential problem gamblers, for it cannot and must not do so".

At the pre-inquest review earlier this year, Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz Ritchie, asked that Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the right to life, be engaged in his inquest.

The court heard Mr Ritchie's gambling addiction began in 2010 when he was 17 and despite receiving treatment and being prescribed anti-depressants the problem worsened.

On the day of his death, he emailed his parents saying he had not fulfilled his promise of installing anti-gambling software and had been gambling all day.

"The point is, I'm past the point of controlling myself and I'm not coming back from this one," he wrote.

