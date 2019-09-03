Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jared O'Mara has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018

Jared O'Mara has postponed his resignation as a Member of Parliament, according to the Treasury.

The independent MP for Sheffield Hallam had told the BBC he would step down after the House of Commons reconvened.

The Treasury confirmed Mr O'Mara had given formal notice of his intent to resign but now says the MP had asked to postpone the process.

The BBC has contacted Mr O'Mara for a response.

Mr O'Mara was elected as the Labour MP for the constituency in the 2017 general election, ousting former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

He has attracted controversy, with some constituents complaining that they have been left without representation in parliament.

Mr O'Mara previously accused of treating his constituents with "inexcusable contempt" by his former press chief Gareth Arnold.

Last month, the BBC's Next Episode Podcast reported that the MP and Mr Arnold had been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Both have been released under investigation and South Yorkshire Police would not confirm details of either man's arrest.

How does an MP resign?

Technically speaking MPs cannot voluntarily give up their seats during a Parliament.

If a member wishes to resign they must accept an office of profit under the Crown which legally disqualifies them from continuing as an MP.

These offices - within the gift of the chancellor of the exchequer - exist as a purely nominal device for this purpose.

The two offices still in use are the Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds (Stoke, Desborough and Burnham), and of the Manor of Northstead.

Source: BBC Politics

Mr O'Mara had previously said he was dealing with "mental health and personal issues".

He said: "Let everyone be assured I will be tendering my resignation via the official parliamentary procedure as soon as term restarts.

"I reiterate my apology to my constituents, the people of Sheffield and the people of the UK as whole."

A Treasury spokesman said: "Jared O'Mara remains an MP. He has written to the Chancellor to postpone his appointment to an office of the Crown".

