The 17-year-old youth was found with a stab injury on Chancet Wood Drive by police

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.

Police were called to Chancet Wood Drive in Sheffield when they found a 17-year-old with a stab wound to his back.

South Yorkshire Police said the officers had been called to reports of suspicious behaviour that was unrelated to the stabbing.

Both the boys, aged 16, have been bailed as inquiries continue.

Temp Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said: "Knife crime devastates our communities.

"There is never an acceptable reason for someone to be carrying a knife in Sheffield.

"I would ask our communities to come forward if they know anyone in their area who is carrying a knife or if they have any information about this particular incident.