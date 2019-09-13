Sheffield's pictorial history postcards sell for £27K
More than 10,000 picture postcards showing Sheffield from Victorian times to the 1980s have sold at auction for £27,000.
The collection, described as a pictorial history of the city, was put together by Tim Hale over the course of 50 years.
Sheffield United's 1915 FA Cup win was among the images.
The cards were split into 250 lots and "dispersed across the country", auctioneer John Morgan said.
Sheffield Auction Gallery said the postcards, which also included an image of the Great Fire of Heeley in 1921, covered aspects of the city's social history including transport, sport, politics, industry, entertainment and advertising.
"Some have gone to the archives of Sheffield City Council, some have gone to collectors, some have gone to dealers - they're dispersed all across the country," Mr Morgan said
