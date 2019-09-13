Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Scott Lee Winter was accused of the murder of Lewis Bagshaw, who suffered a stab wound to the chest

A man has had a murder charge against him dropped after spending six weeks in custody.

Scott Lee Winter, 39, had been in custody following the death of Lewis Bagshaw, 21, who was found stabbed in the chest on Piper Crescent in the Southey area of Sheffield on 21 July.

He has now been released, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, who was also charged with murder remains in custody, the force added.

He is next due at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 September.

