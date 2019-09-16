Image copyright PA Media Image caption Trouble flared shortly after Leeds scored in the 84th minute

Barnsley and Leeds United are "working together" to assess crowd trouble that marred Sunday's derby clash at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police also launched an investigation following the arrest of three people on suspicion of public order offences and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Leeds fans clashed with stewards in the away end towards the latter stages of their side's 2-0 win.

Fighting also broke out in the East Stand.

"Barnsley Football Club and Leeds United Football Club are greatly disappointed by reports of violence at yesterday's game and will be working together to assess the matter," a statement said.

Trouble flared shortly after Eddie Nketiah fired the visitors into an 84th-minute lead. Mateusz Klich's late penalty sealed the win for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Victory moved Leeds back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, ahead of Swansea on goal difference.

Barnsley, promoted from League One last season, slipped into the bottom three after four defeats and two draws since their opening-day win against Fulham.

