A man jailed for 10 years for abusing young girls in Rotherham has also been sentenced to another three years and nine months in prison for witness intimidation.

Waseem Khaliq, 35, trolled one of his victims on social media.

He also made a phone call from jail to the National Crime Agency (NCA) threatening two investigating officers.

Khaliq was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of witness intimidation.

He was convicted of indecent assault and child abduction at the same court in August as part of Operation Stovewood, the NCA's investigation into allegations of abuse and exploitation in the South Yorkshire town.

During a phone call, Khaliq said he knew where one of the officers lived and hoped they died of cancer or Aids.

He used the false name Andros Simpson to set up a Facebook account after he was charged and claimed to be an investigative journalist looking into what was happening in Rotherham, the court heard.

He used the account to make a series of allegations about one of his victims and also to contact a number of the victim's associates.

The NCA got the account closed down, but similar posts continued on other Facebook and Twitter accounts. These ceased when Khaliq was remanded into custody in March.

Phillip Marshall, of the NCA, said: "Through his vindictive campaign of social media trolling Khaliq only compounded the suffering his victims had already gone through."

The latest sentence is to be served consecutively.

