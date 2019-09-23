Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jay-Tyler Bromilow was travelling as a passenger at the time of the crash with his grandad

The mother of a teenage boy who died in a crash alongside his grandfather has thanked members of the public who tried to save him.

Jay-Tyler Bromilow, 17, and Colin Leeson, 66, died at the scene of the crash in Hickleton, Doncaster.

Jay's mother paid tribute to her "beautiful son" following his death on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Jay was travelling as a passenger in a silver Citroen Dispatch which was being driven by Mr Leeson.

The car was pulling on to the A635 Barnsley Road, Hickleton, when it was in collision with a blue and grey Scania HGV.

In a statement, Jay's mother thanked members of the public who stopped to try and help the pair.

"My beautiful son was too precious to stay," she said.

"He was too intelligent for this earth, so he's took upon a journey with his wingman, his grandad, not only to travel the world but to travel the universe together."

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

