An 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield.

The un-named boy was hit by a Toyota Avensis on Jenkin Road in the Wincobank area at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday. He is in hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The 24-year-old was later released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to contact officers.