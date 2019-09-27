Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin will be sentenced on 12 November

A mother has admitted murdering her two teenage sons and attempting to kill her four other children.

Sarah Barrass, 34, pleaded guilty to murdering Tristen and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, at a house in Shiregreen, Sheffield, on 24 May.

She also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to murder two other children, both aged under 13.

At Sheffield Crown Court, family member Brandon Machin, 37, also admitted Tristen and Blake's murder.

The pair, who will be sentenced on 12 November, also admitted conspiracy to murder all six children, four of whom cannot be named for legal reasons.