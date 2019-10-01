Image copyright Google Image caption Spearmint Rhino in Brown Street has been open for 16 years.

Nine strip club workers trying to stop undercover footage of them being shared have lost a legal bid for anonymity.

High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin rejected an application for the Spearmint Rhino workers' names to be left off the case claim form.

He said the names would not be revealed ahead of a possible appeal.

Campaign group Not Buying It sent investigators to film at clubs in Sheffield and London. The workers and club bosses want the footage destroyed.

The dancers say publication could infringe their human right to respect for private life.

Mr Justice Nicklin said there was no justification for anonymity on the documents to be retained.

A court date to decide what happens to the footage has not yet been set.

In a witness statement to the court, Not Buying It chief executive Sasha Rakoff said: "Not Buying It campaigns against sexual entertainment venues, in particular where these breach the regulatory framework and specific conditions attached to their licences."

Not Buying It had agreed not to circulate footage until a judge had made a decision, Mr Justice Nicklin said.

