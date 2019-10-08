Image copyright Ben Miskell Image caption The protest took place in Sheffield city centre on 2 October

A man has been arrested after a clash among students in Sheffield who were protesting over democracy in Hong Kong.

The incident took place on 2 October when a group supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong gathered in Sheffield city centre.

The group said they faced intimidation from a counter-protest by backers of the Chinese government.

Police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested under suspicion of committing a public order offence.

The student is also believed to have been suspended from his course.

A senior member of staff at Sheffield University said in an email seen by the BBC that Study Group, a body which runs the University of Sheffield International College, said the matter was the "subject of a police investigation".

"Study Group has also confirmed to us that it has started its own disciplinary proceedings and a student has been suspended," the email said.

The email continues that the university had written to all students to remind them of its "expectations regarding their behaviour both on and off campus".

It said: "This includes behaving in a respectful manner towards others and abiding by the law."

The BBC has contacted The Study Group for comment.

Labour councillor Ben Miskell, who had left a council meeting when he received a message from one of the pro-democracy protestors, said he was pleased the university was taking action.

"What we saw last week really wasn't acceptable and the atmosphere was awful," he said.

"Aggressive protests designed to intimidate Hong Kong students can't be tolerated.

"The intention was clearly to close down the free speech of Hong Kong students and that can never be tolerated in a democracy."

