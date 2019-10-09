Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Alena Grlakova was last seen on Boxing Day last year

A 46-year-old man has been charged with murdering a mother-of-four whose naked body was found in a dried-out stream.

Alena Grlakova, 38, was last seen on Boxing Day 2018 and was reported missing in January.

Her body was discovered in a stream bed near Taylors Lane, Rotherham, on 8 April.

Gary Allen, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

Ms Grlakova's body was found near the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, which was the last place she was seen alive.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of neck injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We remain keen to hear from anyone with information, who saw Alena on Boxing Day 2018, and who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Taylors Lane area."

