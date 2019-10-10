Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital after being found on Piper Crescent in Southey

A fourth man has been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds in a street.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being discovered in Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on 21 July.

Nicki Humphrey, 42, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Callum Ramsey, 18, Jervaise Bennett, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all previously been charged with murder.

