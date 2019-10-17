Image copyright Getty Images

Tram services are to be suspended when Sheffield Wednesday play Leeds United after trouble flared last season.

Stagecoach Supertram said fans vandalised trams and subjected staff to physical and verbal assaults.

The tram operator said Wednesday had ignored its safety recommendations.

South Yorkshire Police said it "fully supported" the decision, although it was "disappointed" a satisfactory resolution could not be reached. The Owls have yet to comment.

Trams will not operate between the Cathedral, Middlewood and Malin Bridge stops from about 10:30 until 12:30 BST, when the game kicks off, with services suspended between the same stops from about 13:30 to 15:30.

In a statement, Stagecoach said: "We appreciate the inconvenience this may cause to both tram users unconnected to football and those fans who travel with consideration for others, but this decision is taken in the best interests of the safety for all involved."

Following the 1 - 1 draw between the Championship sides in September 2018, there was a meeting with transport officials, Sheffield Wednesday and police to discuss how safety could be improved for fans, other passengers and staff.

Stagecoach said that in order to avoid "similar conflicts", recommendations were made regarding "potentially difficult fixtures," among them reducing the number of tickets for away fans, but that these had been ignored.

South Yorkshire Police said the club had provided assurances it would "seek to improve safety and prevent disorder occurring again".

In a statement, the force said it had "worked tirelessly" to try and find a solution that would reduce risk to the tram service ahead of the Hillsborough clash on Saturday 26 October.

