Four goats have been killed at a petting farm in Sheffield.

The goats were attacked at Graves Park Animal Farm on Hemsworth Road some time overnight on Friday.

The farm posted on its Facebook page that the goats were "randomly killed by persons unknown" and that staff were "deeply saddened".

It said it took place between 17:00 BST on Friday and 06:00 BST on Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact the farm or police.

The farm is situated within Graves Park, and has many rare breeds of cattle, pigs, chickens and donkeys.

The park, in the south of the city, covers 214 acres (87 hectares) and is the city's largest public park.

