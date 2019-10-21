Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jake Glover-Brown was hit by a car in the outside lane of the M1 motorway

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian on the M1 motorway.

Jake Glover-Brown, 25, from Barnsley, was hit by a car in the outside lane of the northbound carriageway late on Friday.

Four men and one woman, aged between 16 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, police said.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, the force said: "The 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation and the other four have been bailed pending further inquiries".

Mr Glover-Brown was hit by a black Mercedes CLA between junction 35A and 36 south of Barnsley at about 11.50 BST on 18 October. Police said he died at the scene.

His family said in a statement: "Jake's family would like privacy at this difficult time to grieve the loss of a beloved brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

"Sweet dreams Jake, forever in our hearts."

