A family has been robbed at gunpoint by a gang of masked robbers who burst into a house and tied them up.

The gang of three people burst into the property at North Lane, Sykehouse, between Goole and Doncaster, at night and demanded money.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old girl along with a 49-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were bound with cable ties during the robbery on 17 October.

South Yorkshire Police said the robbery "must have been incredibly scary".

Officers said the family were threatened with a "suspected shotgun".

Police said a significant amount of money, jewellery and personal items were stolen during the raid.

Det Con Billy McLean said: "This must have been an incredibly scary experience for this family, especially the younger members.

"Nobody was injured during this incident but this does not detract from the seriousness of the crime and we are determined to identify those responsible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Sykehouse community on that Thursday evening."

