A man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted with a hammer in Sheffield.

The officer was attacked while executing a warrant at a property in Longley Hall Road at about 11:10 GMT on Friday.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries and has been released.

Ben Stanton, 34, of Longley Hall Road, has been charged with attempting to cause wounding with intent and will appear before magistrates later.

